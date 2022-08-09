Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extends message on Muharram

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a message on the occasion of 'Muharram' on August 9 said that "Muharram symbolises the spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all the virtues of mankind. Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, grandson of the Holy Prophet, who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief.

"Remembrance of graciousness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram. Let us emulate the spirit of Muharram which embodies humanism which is central to Islam. The ideals of sacrifice, peace and justice of Muharram may continue to inspire us", added the governor.