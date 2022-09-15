Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan 'Sye' for Liberation Day

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday endorsed the decision of the Union government to celebrate September 17 as the Telangana Liberation Day.

Tamilisai accompanied by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy inaugurated a photo exhibition on the Telangana Liberation Day. She said that September 17 should be celebrated as the Telangana Liberation Day. The title was the most appropriate and historically correct as people of Telangana got real freedom from the autocratic rule of the Nizam and the atrocities committed by the Razakars on people of Telangana, she said.

The Governor said she had studied the history of the armed struggle. Even Karnataka and Maharashtra which were part of the Nizam rule also celebrate it as the Liberation Day. She said in Parakala in Warangal district, 35 people were made to stand in a queue and were shot by the Razakars. History and people will not forget such atrocities and heinous crimes on the people, she said. Tamilisai said that the sacrifices of the freedom fighters during the fight against the Nizam rulers should be remembered forever. She said that the families of the freedom fighters should also be honoured during the celebrations.