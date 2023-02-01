Governors dancing to the tune of Centre: Gutha

Nalgonda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said he had predicted earlier that the tussle between the State government and the Governor's office will be resolved amicably.

In an informal chat with media persons here on Tuesday ahead of the State Assembly and Legislative Council sessions from February 3, Gutha Sukender Reddy said the ensuing Telangana Assembly sessions would begin with a happy note and the recent scenes of Tamil Nadu Assembly, where the ruckus and sloganeering marked the beginning of the Assembly session this year with some MLAs boycotting the Governor's speech, would not be repeated here.

He said the Governors in India are working as per the direction of the Union government and they have lost their Independence stature. Stating that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has fulfilled all its promises, he said that only two promises -complete agricultural loan waiver and Rs. 3 lakh financial assistance to those who are having own house sites, were pending and hoped that these promises would become a reality soon.

Giving a reply to another question, Gutha Sukender Reddy said, "my son shows an interest to contest in the ensuing election. But, it will be decided by the party high command whether he will contest or not."

He said there is an overwhelming response for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) across the country as there is a political vacuum prevailed in some States.