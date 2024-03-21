Govt approves filling 5,348 posts in health department

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has approved the appointment of individuals to fill 5,348 vacant positions within the health department.

This decision was reached after the Finance Department granted clearance for these appointments on March 16. Among the 5,348 positions are vacancies within the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Directorate of Medical Education, and IPM. Additionally, positions at the MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad are also included in this list. The appointments to these positions are expected to be facilitated by the Medical Recruitment Service Board.