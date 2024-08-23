Live
Govt college gets new ceiling fans
Highlights
Following a report The Hans India on Sunday about the disappearance of donated ceiling fans from Government Junior College for Girls, District Nodal Officer Venkata Ramana conducted an enquiry and concluded that the incident occurred during the tenure of the previous principal, Anasuya, who took responsibility for the situation.
Nagar Kurnool: Following a report The Hans India on Sunday about the disappearance of donated ceiling fans from Government Junior College for Girls, District Nodal Officer Venkata Ramana conducted an enquiry and concluded that the incident occurred during the tenure of the previous principal, Anasuya, who took responsibility for the situation. According to district officials, she replaced the missing ceiling fans with new ones. Following this, the staff immediately installed the new ceiling fans in the classrooms.
Both students and teachers expressed relief and happiness as the new ceiling fans were installed, improving the conditions in the classrooms. However, how the fans went missing still remains unresolved.
