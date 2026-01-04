Govt conspiring to erase existence of twin cities

Hyderabad: Allegingindiscriminate division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the BRS deputy floor leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said that his party would take up people’s movement against the decision of the government.

Addressing a press conference here at the party office Telangana Bhavan, Srinivas Yadav said that the government was arbitrarily dividing the Hyderabad metropolitan area. It seems they have divided it based on Google Maps. The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad have immense historical significance. Secunderabad has a rich history. They are carrying out the division as they liked. “In protest against this, we will hold large-scale demonstrations on January 17 at Secunderabad Railway Station and other areas. We will express our protests along with the parties that support us,” said Srinivas Yadav, alleging they were dividing the areas without any technical study. The BRS leader said that the government was conspiring to erase the existence of the twin cities. They are conspiring to destroy the history and culture of Secunderabad. “We are demanding the formation of a Secunderabad Corporation. Revanth Reddy, if you have the courage, try changing the name of Hyderabad.

Congress leaders have no understanding whatsoever about the division of the metropolitan area. They haven’t even divided the divisions properly. When dividing a metropolitan area with 24 constituencies, they did not take the opinions of the public representatives,” said Srinivas Yadav.

Yadav recalled that during the BRS regime, the government had created 150 divisions for the convenience of the people in administration. They are creating a situation where people have to travel all over the city for government work. “They are also behaving arbitrarily in the Assembly. We have seen many Chief Ministers and Speakers. We have never seen a Chief Minister and Speaker like this. The Speaker doesn’t even give the opposition a chance. He is not looking at the members,” said Yadav adding, fighting on public issues is the job of the Opposition party and the Speaker was obstructing the Opposition party. Revanth Reddy is creating chaos with the metropolitan division. The CM is only focused on collections. Nothing else matters, he alleged.