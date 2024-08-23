Live
Govt constitutes committee for Gaddar Awards
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday formed a committee to formulate modalities, rules, and regulations, including nomenclature and logo, for the Gaddar Awards.
The managing director of Telangana Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation Limited constituted the committee. The chairman of the committee will be B Narsing Rao, and the vice chairman will be V Venkataramana Reddy. The other advisory members include K Raghavendra Rao, Ande Yellanna (Ande Sree), Tammareddy Bharadwaja, Allu Aravind, Gummadi V Vennela, Tanikela Bharani, D Suresh Babu, Vandemataram Srinivas, Allani Sridhar, Sana Yadi Reddy, Harish Shankar, and Yeldandi (Balagam) Venu. The member convener will be the managing director of TGFDC.
