Govt delivers wedding cheques worth Rs 98 L

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Aja Kumar accompanied by Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and AMC chairman Swetha and others knocked on the doors of beneficiaries and handed over cheques under the Kalyana Lakshmi and the Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

The Minster accompanied by local corporators went around on a motorcycle and visited the residences of around 98 beneficiaries in the 2nd and the 3rd municipal divisions. He presented saris along with cheques to beneficiaries with his pocket money.

Speaking to the beneficiaries, the Minister informed that it was the government intention that no family should be troubled in performing the marriages and hence the door delivery of cheques. The welfare and progress of poor sections would be possible only with the BRS government led by KCR, he said.

The Minister, explaining the salient features of both the wedding support schemes, said it was bringing happiness in the lives of poor families. No other state in the country was implementing such schemes, he pointed out. He also added that the State had already become a role model in the country for implementing various unique welfare schemes. The beneficiaries conveyed special thanks to the Minister.

Senior BRS leaders RJC Krishna, Nagaraju and others participated in the programme.