Govt expedites Phase-I of scheme

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy informed that the State government has accelerated the implementation of the Phase-I of Indiramma Indlu scheme. He affirmed that even if the Centre rejects the funds for the housing programme, the State government was all gearing to support the Phase-I of the scheme where the poorest of the poor get financial support.

The Minister, while briefing to the media following a review meeting at Secretariat said in the first week of January the government will begin screening process for identifying the beneficiaries from amongst the 80 lakh aspirants. While emphasising that Phase-I prioritises identifying those with absolute poverty, he informed that project directors were appointed for all the 33 districts for expediting the scheme.

He said the government has targeted 4.5 lakh houses in Phase-I. The Minister also informed that within next few days the Housing department will be launching a dedicated website and a toll-free number for addressing queries and accepting suggestions related to the scheme.