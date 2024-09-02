Govt failed to handle flood situation: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that the State government had totally failed in handling the flood situation across Telangana.

Taking to X, Rao said, “Appalling attitude by the government in handling the flood situation across the State! Situation in Khammam is even worse. There are three ministers from Khammam but zero help to the people there. Tired of the apathy, the public took to streets in the three town area of Khammam. They are demanding basic assistance and help!”

In another tweet, Rao urged the people of the State not to step out unless it is absolutely necessary. “Take care of children and senior citizens at home. Stay away from temporary structures or any dilapidated buildings. I urge the @BRSparty leaders, workers and public representatives to stay vigilant and participate in relief measures and provide assistance to the flood affected communities,” said Rao.