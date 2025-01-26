Govt . Goal is to provide welfare to all, Wanaparthy collector

Wanaparthy District : He extended his greetings to all the people of the district on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday. He attended the Republic Day celebrations organized at the local government polytechnic college grounds as the chief guest and hoisted the national flag and sang the national anthem.

Later, after receiving the police salute, he gave a speech on the welfare and development programs being implemented in the district by various departments and the progress achieved. Later, freedom fighter Seethamma was honored with a shawl.

The patriotic dance and cultural programs organized by students of various schools on this occasion impressed everyone. Similarly, the display of dances organized under the auspices of various departments impressed everyone. Similarly, the Collector inspected the stalls set up under the auspices of various departments. Certificates of appreciation were presented by the Collector, Additional Collectors and MLAs to the officers and staff who provided the best services in the discharge of government duties.

On this occasion, the Collector presented a cheque of Rs. 246 crore for bank linkage loans to 2646 women's associations in the district.

Speaking, the Collector said that

The program undertaken with the aim of making Telangana girls Mahalakshmi is called "Mahalakshmi Scheme". Through this scheme, women and transgenders have been provided free travel in RTC rural and express buses to any part of the state by showing any government identity card from December 9, 2023.

Since the launch of the Mahalaxmi scheme in Wanaparthy district, nearly 1 crore 59 lakh women have travelled and benefited Rs 64 crore 79 lakh,

He said that the state government is also implementing a program to supply cooking gas for just Rs 500 under the Mahalaxmi scheme. He said that 82,933 people in Wanaparthy district are benefiting under this scheme.

Better medical services with Rajiv Arogyasri

He said that the government is determined to provide better medical services and medical facilities to the poor, and that the previously launched “Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme” has been further increased to meet the current needs of the increased medical expenses and medical services and has launched a scheme to provide free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh. This will provide great help to the poor and middle class people,

He said that due to this scheme, 8,313 people in Wanaparthy district were provided free medical treatment, spending Rs 19 crore 40 lakh.

Farmer Loan Waiver

Speaking about the loan waiver, the Collector said that the crop loans of farmers who had taken loans of up to Rs. 2 lakhs have been waived off simultaneously. So far, a total of 60,545 farmers in Wanaparthy district have been waived off loans worth Rs. 480 crore 91 lakhs under the Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme. With the aim of providing insurance to farmers, if farmers between the ages of 18 and 59 die, their heirs will be given Rs. 5 lakhs under the Farmer Insurance Scheme.

So far, 268 farmers in Wanaparthy district have been credited with Rs. 13 crore 40 lakhs in their nominee accounts.

Similarly, under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, every farmer will be provided with investment assistance of Rs 12,000 per acre per year, and a survey has been conducted in every village in 15 mandals of Wanaparthy district for the last 10 days to identify uncultivable lands and 4,345 acres of uncultivable lands have been identified, reducing the financial burden of Rs 5 crore 21 lakh per year to the government. Similarly, village assemblies have been held in every village and this list has been placed in the village assembly.

He said that a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal will be given in addition to the support price for low-grade rice. He said that so far, a bonus of Rs 27 crore 22 lakh has been paid to 21,690 farmers in Wanaparthy district.

Indiramma House Scheme

He said that under the Indiramma House Scheme, 3,500 houses will be constructed in each constituency, and the government will provide financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh to the eligible poor to build a house on their own land and Rs. 6 lakh to SC and ST.

He said that so far 1 lakh 42 thousand houses have been surveyed in Wanaparthy district.

Gruhajyoti Scheme

He said that under the Gruhajyoti Scheme, the government is providing free electricity to electricity consumers under 200 units, and zero bills have been issued to 80,142 people in Wanaparthy district so far. He said that under this scheme, the government has provided a subsidy of Rs. 14 crore 11 lakh 92 thousand so far.

Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa

He said that a landless agricultural family will be provided Rs. 12 thousand per year through the "Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa Scheme". He said that in Wanaparthy district, pension of Rs. 2,016 per month is being given to the elderly, widows, handloom weavers, geetha, beedi workers, teachers, dialysis patients, single women and Rs. 4,016 to the disabled through the “Cheyutha” scheme. He said that a new building of the women’s hostel has been inaugurated in Wanaparthy district.

Rice is being distributed through 1 lakh 57 thousand ration cards in Wanaparthy district and new ration cards will be issued soon.

All government institutions in Wanaparthy district

He said that due to the provision of all the basic facilities in all government hospitals in Wanaparthy district, deliveries have increased in all government hospitals in the district, thereby creating trust in government hospitals among the people. He said that the Mission Diabetes program is being implemented in all primary health centers in Wanaparthy district, in which 58,127 people above 30 years of age are being tested for diabetes free of cost in 5 PHCs and 3,300 people diagnosed with diabetes are being given free diabetes medicines.

A critical care unit with 50 beds has been sanctioned for Wanaparthy District General Hospital,

A new liquid oxygen plant has been set up in MCH Block and GGH Block.

The 330-bed hospital in Wanaparthy district is being converted into a 530-bed hospital.

He said that Rs 13 crore 18 lakh has been allocated for the development of 333 schools in Wanaparthy district through the Amma Adarsh ​​School Committee,

He said that this government has increased diet charges by 50 percent and cosmetic charges by 215 percent with the aim of providing quality food and facilities to the students staying in Gurukul hostels.

He said that as per the orders of the state government, a comprehensive house-to-house survey has been successfully completed for the families in the district to know the social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste status of the people of the district.

As part of creating better law and order in the district, a command control room has been set up in the district police office and CCTV cameras have been installed and monitored in all the mandals of the district (731), and SHE TEAMS are ensuring the safety of women. He said that a cyber crime unit has been set up in the district to create awareness so that people do not fall prey to cyber crimes and cyber crimes are being prevented.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people who are partners in the development of the district, the district in-charge ministers, the honorable members of parliament, the honorable members of the legislative council, the honorable members of the legislature, other public representatives, district judges, additional collectors, district officers of various departments, the district SP and police personnel who are constantly working in maintaining law and order, journalists and electronic media personnel. I also extend my blessings to the children who participated in this program, the Collector appealed through his speech.

