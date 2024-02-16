Govt has earmarked Rs 1000 cr for Dalit Bandhu

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that the Congress government is committed to the welfare of SCs and will continue the scheme of Dalitha Bandhu. Citing budget allocations of Rs 1,000 crore made under Abhayahastham, he held that the scheme will be taken forward once the modalities are set.

Replying in the Assembly on questions raised by the Opposition on Vote on Account budget, Bhatti said the government has made allocations of Rs 1,000 crore in this budget as the government has prioritised the welfare of SCs. He also pointed out that despite making allocations, the previous government has failed to release funds worth Rs 17,000 crore.

Over Indiramma Housing and its budget allocations, Bhatti clarified that the government was committed to providing housing to the poor. He also assured that the government would be taking a decision on extending the 18 per cent reservation to SC at an appropriate time. While welcoming the suggestions from the Opposition leaders, the Deputy CM asserted that the government was committed to providing jobs to youth and, in this endeavour, has constituted the TSPSC panel. He said once the required staff is recruited for the commission, notifications will be issued.