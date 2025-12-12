Govt has no role in Messi’s match: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has invited Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi for the much-awaited football match involving legendary Lionel Messi to be held on December 13 here at the Uppal Stadium here.

The Chief Minister said that he had invited both the Congress leaders for Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 program. He invited several others whom he had met in Delhi too, the CM added.

During his chit-chat with scribes in New Delhi on Thursday, Revanth Reddy said the state government “has no link with Lionel Messi’s football match”.

“Messi is participating in the football match organised by one famous company. The same firm invited me also to the match as a guest."

"As a Chief Minister, I am attending the match. The government will extend full support to the football match as Messi is a legendary player”, Revanth Reddy said. The Chief Minister said that Messi will be touring various places in India for three days from December 13. Messi will visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

As part of it, Messi will come to Hyderabad on December 13, after visiting Kolkata. It may be mentioned here that CM Revanth Reddy is taking part in an exhibition football match against Messi’s team the same day.