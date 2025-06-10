Govt must make a strong case against ex-SIB chief, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has made serious allegations against former SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao.

On Monday, he expressed concern over the waning trust in the Congress government, noting “not a single corruption case has seen significant investigative progress during the 18 months of their rule.”

He asked the state government to put up a strong case in court, insisting that Prabhakar Rao and his masterminds must be held accountable for their actions.

He claimed, “Rao is no ordinary man; rather, he is responsible for the harassing by snooping on many opposition party men.” He alleged that Rao reportedly underwent “counseling” with former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family in the US, and later surrendered to authorities as part of a well-crafted plan.

Sanjay Kumar demanded that Rao’s statement during the inquiry must be made public. “This issue extends beyond just CM Revanth Reddy—it has come to light that Rao tapped the phones of Congress, BJP, BRS leaders, judges,” and even Kumar’s conversations, he added.

The Karimnagar MP said that many lives have been destroyed and numerous families have been ruined due to Rao’s actions. He accuses Rao of stooping so low that he even tapped into private conversations between husbands and wives, creating an atmosphere where couples couldn’t communicate freely on the phone. “The public has a right to know under whose instructions the phone tapping was conducted. Questions arise about what happened to the data collected from the tapped phones.