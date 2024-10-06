Govt notifies HYDRA ordinance

Hyderabad: The State government has notified an ordinance for HYDRA which has been promulgated by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma on Saturday.

The ordinance which is called as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Amendment ) ordinance , 2024 , said that section 374-B was included under which the government will empower any officer or agency or authority to exercise any of the powers of the Corporation and the commissioner vested in them by or under this act to protect public assets like roads, drains, public streets, water bodies , open spaces, public parks etc.

It has been considered essential to make necessary amendments to the GHMC Act 1955 to provide necessary competence to the Commissioner of the Corporation to engage the services of any specialized agency for the purpose of disaster response and asset protection, the ordinance said.