Govt offers balm to food vendors who adhere to safety norms: Min

Hyderabad: Stating that everyone should be responsible for food safety without any scope for compromise on public health, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha said on Tuesday that the government would support the food vendors who follow food safety rules and do business in a proper manner.

The Minister participated in the distribution of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India license and registration certificates to street food vendors organised by the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare.

The street vendors were asked to make sure that along with the food they keep, the food preparation area must be clean. The Minister suggested that everyone doing food business should participate in the awareness and training seminars organised by the Food Safety Department. The Minister suggested taking the FSSAI license from food safety authorities and registering.

He said that Hyderabadi biryani has a good reputation globally and wished that there should be a food industry in the State to uphold that reputation. The Minister warned that while standing by those who do good business, they will not leave anyone who does wrong. He said that if people's lives are at stake, action will be taken according to the law. He said that not only hotels and street food vendors but also canteens in hostels, hospitals, and workplaces have to follow food safety norms. The Minister highlighted that they would surely punish those who do not provide good food to children in government and private hostels.

Damodar Narsimha said that the Food Safety Department was not strengthened in line with the increase in the number of hotels and the population in the last ten years. Now they were working to strengthen that department. The number of food safety officers was going to be increased according to the number of hotels and population. The Minister said that the Nacharam Food Safety Lab was being modernised, and three more food testing labs were being set up in Warangal, Nizamabad, and Mahbubnagar. Apart from these, five new mobile food testing labs were being brought. He revealed that the process of purchasing the vehicles has already started. Labs will be made available to test at least 24,000 food samples per year. He said that a special cell was being set up in the Collectorate to receive and resolve complaints related to food safety.

Food Safety Commissioner RV Karnan said that they were paying special attention to food safety in the State. He said that 3,774 hotels and street food vendors were registered with FSSAI licenses and registrations within a month after conducting the special drive.

The Minister handed over Bhog certificates to Bhadrakali Devasthanam in Warangal and Srijayalakshmi Mata Yoga Centre Trust in Hyderabad. A Bhog (Blissful and Hygienic Offering to God) certificate is given by the Food Safety and Security Authority of India to the temples and mandirs that prepare food in hygienic condition and follow the food safety rules.