Govt promoting caste-based professions: Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been implementing many schemes for promoting caste-based professions and strengthening the financial condition of those who depend on caste occupations, said Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav here on Friday.

The Minister took part in the second day of the fish festival being organised by the Fisheries department on the occasion decennial celebrations of State formation at a college in the city.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that welfare schemes are being implemented for the people of all communities without leaving any group in society to create thousands of crore of wealth and distribute it to the weaker sections.

He said that fish prasad was distributed in Hyderabad on the day of Mriga Shira Karte, and added that 20 stalls have been allotted to women fishermen who have been trained by the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism through the department of Fisheries.

He said that the delicious dishes of fish and prawns are grabbing the attention of people visiting the fish festival venue.

He said that after the formation of the State, fish and prawn seeds are being distributed free of cost to Gangaputra, Besta and Mudiraj, to enhance their economic development and to increase the wealth of the State.

He stated that all the ponds in Telangana State are full of fish and added that the fishermen are very happy.

Nalgonda town is amazing

He said that Nalgonda town has been transformed with roads, trees and junctions and the 60-year dream of people of the town has come true.

State Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Minister K T Rama Rao paid special attention on Nalgonda on request of local MLA and to fulfill the poll promises made during the 2018 elections.

He said that construction of new building of NG College, IT Tower at a cost of Rs 75 crore is going on to create employment in IT sector like in Hyderabad city.

He said that he will consider positively the pleas of the legislators regarding development in Nalgonda district.

Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy , Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Nalgonda MLA Bhupal Reddy , Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath, Fish and Goat chairman Balraj Yadav, Dairy Corporation Chairman Soma Bharath , Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy , Vice-Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud , party Munugodu constituency leader Naraboina Ravi and others participated.