Govt ready to sanction funds for mini stadium in Husnabad: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao stated that playing sports help in keeping the body fit and also in developing organisational skills. In this regard, he said that the State government has determined to sanction funds for the construction of a mini stadium in Husnabad.



Ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday on February 17, the leaders of TRSV conducted a constituency-level cricket tournament here at mandal headquarters in Koheda.

The Finance Minister who attended as a chief guest for the event, inaugurated the tournament by batting to the bowling of Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that due to change in the eating habits and the food, many strange diseases have been witnessed in the recent past. Physical fitness is most important and for keeping the body fit and healthy, everyone should workout for at least half-an-hour besides playing various sports and games. Later, the Minister appreciated the Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar for addressing the needs of his constituency people. Meanwhile, those attended the inaugural ceremony were surprised to see the Finance Minister playing extraordinary cricket shots on the ground.