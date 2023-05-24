Govt refusing to buy soaked grains despite assurance: Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Tuesday visited the paddy procurement centre in the agricultural market yard under Manthani Municipality and enquired about the farmers’ problems at the centre.

Later speaking to the press, he said the farmers are expressing their grief that the State government which said that the grain soaked by the untimely rain would be bought has limited itself to the announcements only.

The functioning of the government is such the contractor threatened farmers saying he would not send even one lorry to transport grain, the MLA alleged.

At least now, kantas should be set up and justice should be done to the farmers immediately. Due to the injustice being done to the farmers at the procurement centre, the farmers are being severely exploited by deducting paddy at the rate of two kg per bag in the name of wastage, Sridhar Babu complained.

The MLA demanded that the government should set up kantas and give justice to the farmers immediately.