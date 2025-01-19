Live
Govt revs up preparations for Gaddar Cine Awards
Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructs officials to make all the arrangements for the event to be held on Ugadi eve
Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday directed the officials to make all the arrangements for organising the first Gaddar Cine Awards. It was decided that the awards named after revolutionary poet Gaddar be given on Ugadi eve.
The Deputy CM, who chaired the meeting with Gaddar Award Committee in Secretariat, instructed the officials to complete all the formalities needed for the successful conduct of the awards function. The committee discussed the logo design and modalities, besides categories under which the award should be given. The categories to be awarded include feature films, children films and also recognition of books written on Telugu films. These awards will also have a cash reward, along with a letter of appreciation for the artistes.
The Deputy CM informed that the aim of the awards in the name of Gaddar was to inculcate a sense of national integrity, encouraging unity in diversity, instilling scientific temper and also infusing ethical values. This initiative, Bhatti said, would place the City of Hyderabad at a global level and invite investments. He alleged that the previous government has completely neglected the cinema industry and undermined the creativity by ignoring the award functions, which would have recognised Telangana’s talent.