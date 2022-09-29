Govt slaps notices on erring hospitals

Hyderabad: As part of the action against the erring hospitals, the health authorities have seized 81 hospitals and issued notices to 633 hospitals and imposed penalties against 75 hospitals for not complying with rules.

This was disclosed by the Director of Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday. The DH said that the authorities conducted inspections in 1,569 hospitals in the State during the last four days. The private hospitals, clinics, consultations, diagnostic centres, and non-allopathic doctors have been brought under the Clinical Establishment Act, 2020. Now all the non-AYUSH (Ayurveda, Homeo, Unani, Naturopathy, Yoga, Sidda etc) clinics should be registered under this Act. The non-allopathic health facilities- whether it is AYUSH doctors, diagnostics, everyone should register under the Act, said Srinivasa Rao.

The DH said that the inspections, wherever they have not yet started, will be starting now. He urged people that if they find negligence anywhere, get them to the notice of DMHO and action would be taken. The officials are inspecting all hospitals and checking whether they have registration and whether they have qualified doctors. Along with these two weeks' time has been given for the hospitals with minor issues.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said that it had come to their notice that the RMPs and PMPs- though they don't have eligibility, are performing surgeries, abortions. The RMPs, in the name of first-aid centres, are doing surgeries leading to untoward incidents. Some of them are even fixing MBBS boards.

The senior official has asked the district officials to take action as per law without compromising even if there is a pressure from the local public representative.

The DH further said that it had come to their notice that few DMHO personnel in the districts were demanding money from the hospitals. "We will not spare anyone doing such things. We have already taken action against some of them. During the issuing of license if someone asks for money, bring it to our notice," the DH said.

Acting tough on the quacks, the officials have asked the medical officers in the district to inspect All MOs are instructed to inspect RMP/ PMPs First Aid Centres and AYUSH Clinics in their Jurisdiction area and submit the report within two days. They have been asked to remove the Dr in the prefix to the name and ensure no AYUSH doctor prescribes allopathic treatment.