Govt. teachers in Telangana to be promoted soon: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday made an announcement that the government teachers in the state will be given promotions soon and directed the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and chief secretary Somesh Kumar accordingly.

Speaking after inaugurating the integrated collectorate complex in Wanaparthy, the Chief Minister said that the state has the kind of employee service rules that employees from other states have to come to Telangana to learn them and go. The government has planned when to give promotions for those who has worked for 30 and 35 years and also arranged to accord all benefits by the time they retire, the CM said.

He added that the recognizing the employees who work hard will make those who assume charge to do a better job.