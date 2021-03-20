Govt. to create 3 lakh jobs in electronics manufacturing: KTR

The Telangana government will provide job opportunities to three lakh people in the electronic sector in the next four years, said IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao in the fifth day of assembly session in a response to the question to encourage electronic sector.

"Over 250 electronic companies in the state are providing employment to 60,000 people. Telangana state has considered manufacturing of electronics and research and development as the most prominent sectors. As a part of policy formulation, the state has launched a special electronic policy to address the specific needs of industry," he said.

To make the state a hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, the government launched Telangana electric vehicle and energy storage policy 2020-2030, the minister said.

He continued that as a part of cluster development, two electronic clusters manufacturing unit has been set up in 912 acres near the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Rama Rao said that the government would chalk out a plan to attract Rs 75,000 investments in the next four years. He also said that a task force has been set up for the development of electronics manufacturing.

"In the last six years, 23,000 crore investments have been brought to the state by the government and there were only 50,000 jobs were available in the sector before the formation of Telangana," the minister said.