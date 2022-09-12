Govt to distribute 1.18 crore sarees to women on eve of Bathukamma

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government is making preparations to distribute 1.18 crore sarees of 240 various designs to women folks during the Bathukamma festival with an expenditure of Rs 340 crore.

The Bathukamma festival has become a symbol of self-respect of Telangana State in the world image. For the satisfaction of women, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conducts this festival despite spending crores of rupees every year.

Bathukamma sarees are being woven at a cost of Rs 340 crore this year.

Tesco and Telangana Handlooms department are making preparations to distribute 1.18 lakh saris to women sisters. The officials said that this year Bathukamma sarees are made with silver, gold and lace borders. As per the wishes of CM KCR, sarees in colorful designs have been distributed to the girls of Telangana on the occasion of every Bathukamma festival after the State's accession. The department will reveal the details of the distribution programme soon.