Govt to fill 2 lakh posts in 1 year: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emphasised that notwithstanding the ‘curses’ from the BRS leaders, the state government would fulfil its commitment to fill two lakh vacancies in the government within a year. As a first step, the government on Wednesday appointed 6,956 staff nurses. This would be followed by filling 15,000 jobs in the police department.

Addressing staff nurses at L B Stadium, Revanth said that the government was in the process of revamping the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission). The government would fulfil the promise made by Sonia Gandhi before the elections, he said.

Revanth felt that instead of appreciating the government for appointing staff nurses, former Minister T Harish Rao had criticised the State government’s decision. “Harish Rao should look at the happiness in the eyes of these girls who had received the appointment letters,” he said.

The CM said the earlier government had focused only on the employment of members of a single family. When Kavitha lost in the Parliamentary election from Nizamabad, KCR accommodated her as MLC. What about the children of others? Have you ever thought about them? Revanth questioned KCR and suggesting that he tame his nephew.

The CM said unemployment was one of the main issues during the agitation for separate Telangana. But the BRS ignored it after coming to power. “Now nothing can stop the recruitment process for the vacant posts, even if those who stay in the farmhouse feel the pain,” he said.

