Govt to give big thrust to tourism promotion

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has affirmed that state would see significant development of tourism within next one year.

Speaking to media persons after visiting Khammam Fort on Monday, he said the government would provide all necessary funds and support to create amenities at all tourism sites.

He was all praise for the initiative of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to visit tourist places along with MLAs and ministers of the district concerned. Jupally has already completed such a programme in Mahbubnagar and took up Khammam district tour. He made a suggestion that MLAs and ministers visit and stay in tourist places along with their families so as to draw attention to the places. Noting that there are ample opportunities for development of eco tourism and temple tourism in Khammam district, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the forests from Kinnerasani to Bhadrachalam were ideal for eco tourism. Similarly, temple tourism opportunities are aplenty at Buddhist monuments in Nelakondapalli to Sitarama Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam via Jamalapuram.

The ropeway proposal to Fort in Khammam district headquarters has been pending for long and the Minister Jupally signed a file giving approvals for its construction. Funds would be released to start work and it would be completed in a few months. Deputy CM Bhatti said that Buddhists from countries like Japan be invited to Nelakondapalli Buddhist monuments to promote and publicise places of tourism in the State.

Speaking at the Nelakondapalli Buddhist monument, Bhatti suggested that on important Buddhist festivals, celebrations should be organised in Nelakondapalli. The government has already sanctioned Rs 10 crore for promotion of Buddhist tourism sites and works should be started soon.