Govt to provide a 25 pc subsidy on LRS till March 31

Hyderabad: As part of accelerating the implementation of the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), the State government has decided to provide a 25 percent subsidy to plot buyers until March 31.

During a review meeting chaired by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Secretariat in presence of Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Dudilla Sridhar Babu, a decision was taken to provide various facilities to those who have purchased plots individually and not registered them and to regularise a large number of unsold plots in the layout.

The Ministers have decided to provide a 25 percent subsidy to those who have purchased plots and have sale deed registration, if they get LRS by March 31. It was brought to light that the underprivileged people have been waiting for the resolution of their LRS applications for the last four years. On this occasion, the Ministers appealed to them to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government.

In the context of various concessions being made as part of the implementation of the LRS, the ministers have issued instructions to the officials to be careful about the lands in the prohibited list and to act strictly in this regard. They directed the officials to work in accordance with the government's idea of facilitating the LRS scheme without causing any inconvenience to the common people. People should not go around government offices for LRS but should make payments at the Sub-Registrar offices for LRS regularisation and register their plots.