Govt Whip reviews Vemulawada temple development works

Sircilla: Government Whip Adi Srinivas said that steps should be taken towards the development of Vemulawada as a spiritual town.

The Government Whip along with District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha conducted a review on the development of the Vemulawada temple with the concerned officials here on Saturday.

Baddi Pochamma Temple renovation works, Shivarchana Vedika construction, Gudi Cheruvu Mini Tank Bund development, Vemulawada-Korutla, Vemulawada Vattemla road widening works, third bridge to Rajeswara Swamy Temple road widening works, construction of modern facilities for devotees, Annadan Bhavan construction, Ambedkar Junction, Jayavaram layout development works worth about Rs 199.49 crore were reviewed.

Srinivas lashed out at the temple authorities for not purchasing materials and furniture in the temple office, though the orders were issued a year ago. He said that by Sankranthi, new furniture should be made available in Annadana Bhojanam Hall and meeting hall.

He said that steps should be taken to construct a suite room for the accommodation of devotees at the temple. He said that special attention should be paid to sanitation near the accommodation of devotees and regular fogging should be done to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

The Government Whip ordered that the 100-feet widening works of Vemulawada-Korutla, Vemulawada-Vatemla at a cost of Rs 9.95 crore should be completed by Shivratri. The DPR works related to the expansion of the temple should be submitted immediately by the end of the month and the proposals for the construction of the Annadana Satram building should be submitted immediately.