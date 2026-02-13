Govt’s balm for staff: New EHS to be rolled out within 15 days

The Telangana government is all set to roll out a revamped Employee Health Scheme (EHS) within the next 15 days, coinciding with the upcoming budget session. The new scheme promises unlimited medical facilities for employees, pensioners and their dependent family members in empanelled hospitals across the state.

According to officials, the scheme is expected to cost around Rs 1,000 crore annually. Of this, employees and pensioners will contribute Rs 500 crore, while the state government will provide the remaining Rs 500 crore. Each employee and pensioner will be required to pay 1.5% of their basic pay or basic pension as a monthly subscription.

The scheme will later be extended to the staff of government sector institutions, model schools and gurukulas after a formal resolution by the EHS Trust Board. Additionally, the board is considering extending coverage to employees residing in border districts who may need emergency treatment in neighbouring states.

Representatives of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) strongly voiced their concerns during the Trust Board meeting. They demanded that the monthly contribution be reduced to a fixed slab of Rs 250 to Rs 1,000, similar to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

They also sought inclusion of outpatient (OP) treatment, permission for treatment in hospitals outside Telangana and immediate implementation of the scheme for staff in model schools, gurukulas, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Urban Residential Schools (URS) and Samagra Shiksha employees.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Finance Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, GAD Secretary Mahesh Datt Ekka, Home Secretary CV Anand, EHS CEO and representatives of various employee, teacher and pensioner associations.

TSUTF leaders Chava Ravi (President) and A Venkati (General Secretary) submitted a written representation to the Chief Secretary, pressing for a more affordable and inclusive scheme. They emphasised that the government must ensure equitable healthcare access for all employees and retirees, while avoiding financial burden on lower-income staff.