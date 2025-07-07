Govt’s goal is to provide efficient governance to people: Vivekanand

Mancherial: Ministerfor Labour & Employment Gaddam Vivekanand distributed 423 sanction papers to beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing scheme in Kotapalli mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasised that the government is committed to delivering effective public administration.

The Indiramma Housing Scheme aims to provide homes to all eligible poor individuals. Those who own land and meet the eligibility criteria are being granted financial assistance under this scheme. Across the state, 450,000 houses are being sanctioned, with 3,500 houses allocated per constituency.

In Chennur constituency alone, 12,000 applications have been received, and efforts are underway to ensure all eligible applicants receive homes.At his camp office in Chennu, he distributed land documents to 44 more beneficiaries. He reassured the public that all eligible individuals would receive homes and advised beneficiaries to construct houses only within the 600 sq. ft. limit as per government norms. He encouraged them to utilize the free sand provided and complete construction quickly. Funds will be deposited in phases—mark-out, basement, lintel, and slab stages.

Measures are also being taken to ensure drinking water availability in Chennur constituency, including the installation of borewells in drought-prone areas, he added.

Under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, free bus travel has been provided to women, with five buses sanctioned for the Kotapalli region. Women can now travel free of cost to any part of the State. As part of educational development, an integrated school has been established in Somanapalli of Chennur constituency, with teacher appointments made to ensure quality education with full facilities.CC roads and drainage canals have been constructed in every village of the constituency. Development works worth Rs 500 crore are underway in Chennur constituency.

The Minister also inaugurated a solar RO water plant at the Primary Health Centre in Kotapalli, funded with Rs 5 lakh from SCCL’s CSR funds.

He participated in the Vanamahotsavam 2025 programme and planted saplings. The Minister urged officials to work in coordination to achieve the district’s assigned targets.

To address drinking water needs, the government is implementing pipeline installations, overhead tanks, and maintenance initiatives. The Minister also flagged off four newly sanctioned RTC buses for the Chennur region and encouraged women and locals to make full use of the facilities.