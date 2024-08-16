  • Menu
Grand Celebration of Varalakshmi Vratam at Saraswati Shishu Mandir School

Nagarkurnool : A grand celebration of the Varalakshmi Vratam took place at Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Nagarkurnool district. On the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, a large number of women gathered at the school premises to perform the ritual together.


Under the guidance of the school principal, Prasanna Lakshmi, the group Varalakshmi Vratam was conducted with great devotion. The event saw a significant turnout of devotees, who actively participated in the collective worship.

