Grand celebrations at Vaishnava Temples

Khanapur: Vaishnava temples across Khanapur town and villages in the constituency were crowded with devotees on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Tuesday.

On this auspicious day, devotees entered the temples through the Uttara Dwaram (Northern Gate) to have darshan of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy.

In Khanapur town, the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple had already begun the Dhanurmasa festivities from the 16th of the month. From 5 am onwards, special rituals including Tiruppavai recitations and pujas were performed daily. Vaikuntha Ekadashi falls during the holy month of Dhanurmasa.

On the day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, temple priests Sriman Chakrapani Narasimh Murthy and Nimmagadda Sandeep Sharma performed rituals such as abhishekam to Goda Ranganadha, Koti Tulasi Puja, Archana, Pallaki Seva, chanting of Govinda Nama, and recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranama, which continued until late at night.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, Sriman Chakravani Narasimh Murthy explained to devotees that entering through the Northern Gate grants spiritual merit. He said: “North symbolises knowledge, while South symbolizes ignorance. Passing through the Northern Gate to see the Lord represents attaining knowledge, and exiting through the Southern Gate signifies removing ignorance. This is the true purpose of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.”

For the convenience of devotees, special arrangements were made under the leadership of temple committee president Adlagatta Rajanna, former president Kalvakuntla Narayana, and secretary Nimmala Ramesh.