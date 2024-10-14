Grand Dasara festival celebrations in Mancherial

Mancherial: People celebrated the Dussehra festival in a grand gesture. On the occasion of Vijayadashami festival on Saturday, the Jammi tree was worshiped grandly. Farmers prayed to Goddess Durga for good crops.

They put JammiAaku in each other’s hands and greeted each other with joy. Alai Balai was taken at the Jammi tree and a special pooja was offered to the goddess who appeared in nine avatars during Navratri and offered new clothes. Devotees performed the Shobhayatra of Goddess Durga and took a grand dip.

Bellampally MLA G Vinod conducted a Vahana Puja at the camp office and along with his wife G Rama performed a special pooja to Jammi tree. Durga Mata Shobhayatra was formally started at Kodanda Ram Temple. Later participated in Ram Leela programme organised by Hindu Utsava Samiti at Tilak Sports Ground. Ravana burnt the MLA with an arrow in the midst of Ashesha’s people who gathered in large numbers at the sports ground.

MLA Prem Sagar Rao participated in the celebrations organised by the Hindu Culture and Traditional Management Committee on the banks of the Godavari at Mancherial. Lectures of Vedic scholars and the performances of artists were impressive.

District Collector Kumar Deepak, DCP Bhaskar, Congress Party District President K Surekha along with Congress Party council leaders participated.