Grandeur marks reinstallation of idols on Ramulagutta

Jangaon: The Ramulagutta (hillock) in Valmidi, believed to be the birthplace of Maharshi Valmiki, was chock-a-block with scores of devotees on Monday. Indeed, it was a spectacle to watch the reinstallation of Lord Rama and his consorts’ idols at the newly-built temple on Ramulagutta in Jangaon district, 126 kms east of Hyderabad.

The reinstallation ceremony was performed by Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at 7.30 am Satabhisha Yukta Mithuna Lagnam amid Vedic hymns. The rituals began at 4 am. Later in the afternoon, Maha Annadanam was organised to which around 30,000 devotees attended.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, T Harish Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, A Indrakaran Reddy, Usha Dayakar Rao, MPs P Dayakar, M Kavitha, MLAs Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, T Rajaiah, Jangaon district ollector Ch Sivalingaiah and Mahabubabad collector K Shashanka were among others who participated in the reinstallation ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that Valmidi will be developed on par with the Yadadri.

Harish Rao who agreed to Chinna Jeeyar’s request to install Ramanuja statue said that they also have plans to construct a suspended bridge connecting Munulagutta and Ramulagutta. Stating that Palakurthi is one of the most developed constituencies, Harish Rao heaped praise on Errabelli for his commitment. He also recalled that the Panchayat Raj Ministry had received the highest number of national awards.

Later, the ministers laid the foundation stone for the construction of Somanatha Smriti Vanam, Haritha Hotel, Girijan Bhavan besides inaugurating Kalyana Mandapam and unveiling the Somanatha statue at Palakurthi. It may be mentioned here that the government took up the development of Valmidi-Palakurthi-Bammera tourism circuit with an estimated cost of Rs 61 crore.