Granite Industries delegation meets CS Somesh Kumar

Khammam: The representatives of the granite industry from Khammam have appealed to the State government to look into various issues of the industry has been facing and to take remedial measures.

A delegation led by industrialist and TRS leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra (Gayatri Ravi) met the senior government officials in Hyderabad on Saturday and held discussions in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

The industry representatives discussed various issues related to promotion of granite and granite-related small scale industries with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Department of Mine and geology Director Ronald Ross.

Ravichandra and the members of granite associations from Warangal, Karimnagar and Hyderabad appealed to the officials to continue the slab policy with 40 rebate and to continue leases and incentives for new industries. They also urged to discontinue the tonnage system as it was causing loss to the industry. The Minister and the officials assured that they would take the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and take a positive decision.