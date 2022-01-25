  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

GRMB Chairman transferred amid rift with State government

Godavari River Management Board
x

Godavari River Management Board

Highlights

Amid growing rift between the State government and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) over the project management, the Board Chairman J Chandrashekhar Iyer had been transferred and posted to his parent CWC (Central Water Commission) wing in the union ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: Amid growing rift between the State government and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) over the project management, the Board Chairman J Chandrashekhar Iyer had been transferred and posted to his parent CWC (Central Water Commission) wing in the union ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi.

The Chairman would be relieved from the Board Chairman post in February.

The board has locked horns with the State government on the enforcement of central Gazette notification which awarded absolute powers to the GRMB in the maintenance of irrigation projects constructed on river Godavari. The Government was opposing to handover the project management to the board.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X