GRMB Chairman transferred amid rift with State government

Hyderabad: Amid growing rift between the State government and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) over the project management, the Board Chairman J Chandrashekhar Iyer had been transferred and posted to his parent CWC (Central Water Commission) wing in the union ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi.

The Chairman would be relieved from the Board Chairman post in February.

The board has locked horns with the State government on the enforcement of central Gazette notification which awarded absolute powers to the GRMB in the maintenance of irrigation projects constructed on river Godavari. The Government was opposing to handover the project management to the board.