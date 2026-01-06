Homebound’s Oscar journey highlights Indian Cinema’s rise

Mumbai: India’s cinematic presence on the world stage gained fresh momentum as Homebound, the country’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, advanced to the next voting round in the International Feature Film category.

The film has been selected among the top 15 international titles now eligible for final nomination consideration, a rare and prized achievement that highlights the growing international appeal of Indian storytelling.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in a compelling drama rooted in friendship and ambition.

The narrative follows two childhood friends striving to join the national police force, exploring themes of dignity, societal pressures and personal transformation.

The film’s journey to the Oscar shortlist is itself notable. Selected from submissions by 86 countries and regions, Homebound now competes alongside international entries such as Argentina’s Belen and Brazil’s The Secret Agent, among others, for one of just five final nomination slots to be announced on 22 January 2026.

Homebound has already enjoyed acclaim on the festival circuit, including a celebrated screening in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, where it received a lengthy standing ovation.

The film also drew praise from Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese, who serves as an executive producer and recently shared public congratulations with the team.

Industry figures have welcomed the film’s Oscar progress as a testament to the strength and diversity of Indian cinema.