Group 1 exams as per schedule

Hyderabad: The State Government has ruled out the possibility of postponing the Group-1 exams scheduled to begin from Monday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday made it clear that the exams would be held as per schedule. Appealing to students not to fall prey to the false narrative of the opposition, the CM said that reservation criteria was being followed by the Government. He said they decided not to implement GO 55 about which the BRS was making noise as it would have harmed the interests of SCs, STs and BCs.

Addressing a duty meeting at the Police Academy, Revanth said even the High Court had directed the Government to go ahead with the exams. “Frequent postponement is not good. The BRS played such tricks in the last 10 years many times and ruined the career of the youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BRS and BJP locked their horns. As the Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay along with party workers and Group 1 aspirants sat on protest at Ashok Nagar and attempted to take out a ‘Chalo Secretariat’ rally demanding withdrawal of GO 29, the police foiled the move. The Group-1 aspirants and BJP workers on Saturday morning reached the BJP state office and it became difficult for the police to control the surging crowds.

The aspirants complained to Sanjay about the police lathi charge and explained why they were opposed to GO 29 under which the group-1 exams will be held. Sanjay then went to Ashok Nagar to meet the protesting aspirants and joined their dharna. The police tried to persuade Sanjay to leave the place but he refused stating that he would continue until justice was done to the Group 1 candidates. Against this backdrop, Sanjay Kumar was detained near RK Mutt and was taken to the BJP office.

Meanwhile, BRS leader K T Rama Rao alleged that the State Government had given police protection to Bandi Sanjay Kumar and organised the protest.

He made certain remarks like, “What does Sanjay know about Group-1. He is not educated and knows nothing about exams. Sanjay who gets papers leaked has no right to speak about Group-1.” Sanjay said that BRS tried to create law and order problems. It had sent its activists to create trouble. He said KTR has no decency and should first learn what to speak and how to speak. It was they who ruined the career of the youth for 10 years, he added.