Group-1 preliminary key and OMR sheets on TSPSC website

Hyderabad: The preliminary key of the master question paper along with scanned OMR sheets of the Group – I preliminary test which was conducted on June 11 has been made available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in. A total of 2,33,506 digital scanned copies of OMR sheets have been hosted on the website and candidates can download the same up to 5 pm on July 27.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission will be accepting objections, if any, on the preliminary key through a link provided on its website from July 1 to 5 (5 pm). Objections raised beyond the deadline will not be considered at any cost.

The Commission asked candidates to submit their objections only in English as the text box provided in the link for writing objections is compatible only for the English language. Along with objections, candidates must attach copies of proof from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references in the PDF format in the provided link.

“Sources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered as references, if they are not authentic or official,” the Commission said.