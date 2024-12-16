Group-2 Exams Conducted Peacefully in the District

Gadwal: The Group-2 examinations, held over two days on Sunday and Monday, concluded peacefully in the district, according to a statement by District Collector B.M. Santosh. He stated that the exams were conducted without any untoward incidents in a calm and orderly environment.

To ensure smooth conduct, officials imposed Section 144 and made all necessary arrangements at 25 examination centers. A total of 8,722 candidates were expected to appear for the exams. On the first day (Sunday), the attendance stood at 49.48% across two sessions, while on the second day (Monday), 48.06% of candidates attended the exams in both sessions.

The Collector appreciated the efforts of the officials and staff for their role in ensuring the successful and peaceful completion of the exams.