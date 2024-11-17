  • Menu
Group-3 exams in Wanaparthy district peacefully*

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that Group-3 exams are proceeding peacefully in Wanaparthy district.

Wanaparthy District : On Sunday, the Collector visited the examination centers set up at Anoos High School, Government Boys Junior College, and Degree College in Narsingaya Pally in the district along with Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar. They inspected the arrangements at the examination centers. The staff was advised to take steps to ensure that the candidates do not face any inconvenience. It was advised that no one should be allowed to have mobile phones and that strict checks should be carried out. The Chief Superintendents were advised to be vigilant.

He said that the examination was conducted in a total of 31 centers in the district for the Group-3 examination. A total of 8,312 candidates were supposed to appear for the examination for Paper 1 in the district, but 4,612 people appeared. Ram Naresh Yadav, Regional Coordinator for Group-3 Examination, said that 3,700 candidates were absent from the examination.

He said that 4611 candidates appeared for the Paper 2 examination. He said that 3,701 candidates were absent from the examination.

