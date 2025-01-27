Group-I, II and III results will be announced shortly: TGPSC Chairman

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Chairman Burra Venkatesham unfurled the national flag and received Guard of Honour during the Republic Day celebrations at the TGPSC office on Sunday, During his address, the Chairman announced that the processing of results for Group-I, Group-II, and Group-III examinations is in its final phase and will be announced shortly. He also mentioned that this year, TGPSC is set to host the prestigious National Conference Meeting of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions in Hyderabad in December 2025.

The Chairman expressed his commitment to reshaping and restructuring TGPSC as a role model and encouraged all employees to work with sincerity and dedication. Commission Members Anita Rajendra, Palavai Rajani Kumari, Prof Narri Yadaiah, Y Rama Mohana Rao, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, Secretary, along with TGPSC officers and staff were present on the occasion.