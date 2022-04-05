GSR Trust to conduct mega health camp in Palvoncha

Kothagudem: Dr Gadala Suryanarayana Rao Charitable Trust (GSR) will conducted a mega health camp at Industrial town Palvoncha on April 24, informed the trust founder, Director of State Public & Health Dr Gadala Srinivas Rao on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the trust conducted a mega health camp in Kothagudem on March 12.

There was a heavy response to the health camp. After that, the trust conducted an eye cam and doctors performed operations on 31 people in Hyderabad and gave free food, transport and spectacles to eye patients. He said the trust has planned a mega a mega health camp in Palvoncha on April 24. Noted doctors from Hyderabad will attend the patients. He appealed to the people to utilise the camp. Rao also explained the activities of the trust in the district.