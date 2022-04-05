  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

GSR Trust to conduct mega health camp in Palvoncha

GSR Trust founder Dr G Srinivas Rao speaking to media persons in Palvoncha on Tuesday
x

GSR Trust founder Dr G Srinivas Rao speaking to media persons in Palvoncha on Tuesday

Highlights

Dr Gadala Suryanarayana Rao Charitable Trust (GSR) will conducted a mega health camp at Industrial town Palvoncha on April 24, informed the trust founder, Director of State Public & Health Dr Gadala Srinivas Rao on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Dr Gadala Suryanarayana Rao Charitable Trust (GSR) will conducted a mega health camp at Industrial town Palvoncha on April 24, informed the trust founder, Director of State Public & Health Dr Gadala Srinivas Rao on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the trust conducted a mega health camp in Kothagudem on March 12.

There was a heavy response to the health camp. After that, the trust conducted an eye cam and doctors performed operations on 31 people in Hyderabad and gave free food, transport and spectacles to eye patients. He said the trust has planned a mega a mega health camp in Palvoncha on April 24. Noted doctors from Hyderabad will attend the patients. He appealed to the people to utilise the camp. Rao also explained the activities of the trust in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X