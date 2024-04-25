  • Menu
Gujarat CM's arrival today

Nagarkarnool BJP candidate Bharat Prasad will file another set of nominations on Thursday.

Nagarkurnool : Nagarkarnool BJP candidate Bharat Prasad will file another set of nominations on Thursday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patil and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will attend this event. Local BJP leaders said that a meeting will be arranged along with a rally in the town.

