Gujarat model will be a bane for country

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday questioned PM Modi whether the Gujarat model meant pushing the other parts of the country into darkness.

As against 24-hour power supply in Telangana, farmers in Gujarat were getting electricity only for six years, he pointed out. The Gujarat government had even announced a two-day holiday to the industrial sector due to shortage of power, he flayed. Stating that Gujarat was lying in darkness, the Minister mocked that the Gujarat model development meant pushing country in deep darkness Conducting a whirlwind tour in Munugodu constituency, the Minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak checks to the beneficiaries in Munugodu, Chanduru, Marriguda, Nampally and other mandals at their doorsteps. He distributed cheques worth Rs 3.76 crore to 376 beneficiaries in the constituency. During his tour, he laid foundation stone for the development works estimated at Rs 1.15 crore at ZPHS in Chandur under Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme

Speaking to the media, he said it was unfortunate that the BJP government was antagonistic towards the new state. He alleged that the central government was obstructing development of the state by withholding funds due from the Centre to the State. He made it clear that CM KCR would continue the welfare schemes despite the hurdles being put by the Centre.

He was accompanied by former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, constituency TRS main leader Naraboina Ravi, local body representatives, party leaders and ranks.