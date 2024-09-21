Gulf Workers Express Gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy for the Welfare Measures

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been lauded by Gulf workers’ representatives for his dedicated efforts towards the welfare of Gulf workers from the state. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Whip Aadi Srinivas accompanied the representatives during a meeting with the Chief Minister, where they expressed their gratitude.

In a significant move, the Telangana government issued orders as per the Chief Minister’s promise to provide an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh to the families of Gulf workers who lose their lives due to unfortunate accidents in Gulf countries.

Additionally, the government has formed an advisory committee to study the hardships faced by Gulf workers. A Pravasi Prajavani grievance redressal system has been established to address the issues of workers' families. The children of Gulf workers will also be given priority in admissions to residential schools, further showing the government’s commitment to supporting these families.

The Gulf workers’ representatives met with the Chief Minister to express their thanks for these initiatives, praising the government’s proactive steps in improving the welfare of those working abroad.