Gussadi festival begins in Adilabad

Adilabad: Gussadi festival celebration began on a grand note in the district on Friday.

Many events are conducted by adivasis of Adilabad district as well as neighboring Maharashtra during the Diwali festival.

This Gussadi dance is performed during the Dandari festival which lasts for 9 days. Along with this, women dances are very famous.

Gussadi festival starts with Bhogi on the first day. Dandari dance instruments, drums and dolls are worshiped.

A hat made of peacock feathers is decorated with garlands on the top, charcoal is applied to the dung, and goat skin is worn on the ground. Along with this, they hold a stick called Gangaram Sota in their hand. Along with them, the women perform the Verunga dance, not with the men. In that village, Dappulu enters Kodutu village. Villagers also welcome them by beating drums. On the last day, the festival ends with Kolla Bodi.

However, the Adivasi Gussadi festival is a special attraction during Diwali across the state of Telangana.