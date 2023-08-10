Gutha asks Oppn to act responsibly

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman GuthaSukender Reddy on Wednesday expressed his concern over the language used by opposition party leaders when addressing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Council. He said such rhetoric was inappropriate in a democratic framework. Congress and BJP leaders were both resorting to personal attacks on the CM as a means to derive political advantage.

The Council Chairman said the CM was instrumental in elevating Telangana to a position of prominence in terms of welfare and development through innovative policies and initiatives. In a specific mention of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy, he criticised his comments as irrelevant and attributed them to frustration resulting from his party’s waning influence in the region. He also ridiculed the notion of Congress leaders making a ‘one chance’ appeal to regain power, citing the party’s lengthy history of governance both in the state and the country.

Sukender Reddy challenged these leaders to provide an account of their actions while in power.Drawing attention to the merger of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the government, he commended the CM, saying it would usher in improved conditions for RTC employees, affording them access to enhanced facilities and benefits similar to those enjoyed by other government employees.

He defended KCR’s track record, highlighting his accomplishments and contributions to the state. He criticised opposition parties for their verbal attacks and urged them to focus on constructive engagement rather than baseless allegations.