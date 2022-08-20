GVMC corporators tour got stuck at Manali

Visakhapatnam: GVMC corporators who went on a study tour were stuck in Kulu Manali.

With boulders falling over a lorry along the route towards Manali to Chandigarh wherein a team of 95 corporators were heading to, the lorry overturned, blocking the traffic.

As it was raining heavily and the roads were not conducive to travel, the tour came to a halt at Manali. The incident happened about a few kms away from where the corporators were travelling. However, all the corporators were said to be safe.

According to Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, the corporators would resume their journey to Chandigarh, where the team is heading next, after about 10 hours as the road has to be cleared yet.

It may be recalled that the corporators are on a study tour to several municipal corporations across North Andhra to share best practices and would return to Vizag on 23rd of this month.