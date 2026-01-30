Gym trainer arrested for peddling steroids

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, has apprehended a 40-year-old gym trainer for the illegal procurement and sale of steroid injections without valid medical prescriptions. The police seized 100 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injections, valued at approximately Rs 1.20 lakh, from his possession.

The arrested individual, identified as Rashid Matlub Khan, is a repeat offender previously involved in three cases registered at Attapur, Abids Road, and Tappachabutra police stations.

According to the authorities, Rashid Matlub Khan turned to the illegal trade of steroids to settle financial difficulties. He targeted young individuals seeking rapid muscle growth, selling the substances at inflated rates without the required licences or doctors’ authorisation. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the trainer while he was transporting the vials near Natraj Nagar, Jhirra.